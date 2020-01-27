Look for Shares of Delta Air Li to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 4.42% Sell Off

Delta Air Li (NYSE:DAL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $56.30 to a high of $56.66. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $57.84 on volume of 5.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Delta Air Li have traded between a low of $46.84 and a high of $63.44 and are now at $56.35, which is 20% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

