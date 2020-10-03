Look for Shares of Delta Air Li to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 2.44% Sell Off

Delta Air Li (NYSE:DAL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $41.46 to a high of $45.76. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $42.42 on volume of 14.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Delta Air Li share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $41.46 and a high of $63.44 and are now at $41.77. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

