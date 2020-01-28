Look for Shares of Delphi Automotiv to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 61.53% Rise

Delphi Automotiv (NYSE:DLPH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $15.55 to a high of $16.30. Yesterday, the shares gained 61.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $10.25 on volume of 13.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Delphi Automotiv share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $26.82 and a 52-week low of $9.52 and are now trading 67% above that low price at $15.90 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

