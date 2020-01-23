Look for Shares of Deere & Co to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.27% Sell Off

Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $169.26 to a high of $170.63. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $172.39 on volume of 358,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Deere & Co have traded between a low of $132.68 and a high of $180.48 and are now at $169.69, which is 28% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Deere & Co and will alert subscribers who have DE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.