Look for Shares of Deere & Co to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 10.40% Sell Off

Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $113.71 to a high of $120.55. Yesterday, the shares fell 10.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $119.65 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Deere & Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $181.99 and the current low of $113.71 and are currently at $114.56 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

