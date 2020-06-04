Look for Shares of Deere & Co to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 5.98% Rise

Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $139.72 to a high of $144.45. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $139.91 on volume of 905,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Deere & Co have traded between a low of $106.14 and a high of $181.99 and are now at $143.18, which is 35% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.

