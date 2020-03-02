Look for Shares of On Deck Capital to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 2.33% Sell Off

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $3.97 to a high of $4.11. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $4.03 on volume of 86,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, On Deck Capital has traded in a range of $2.88 to $7.89 and is now at $3.98, 38% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

