Look for Shares of Darden Restauran to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.01% Sell Off

Darden Restauran (NYSE:DRI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $112.22 to a high of $112.84. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $112.65 on volume of 762,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Darden Restauran. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Darden Restauran in search of a potential trend change.

Darden Restauran share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $128.41 and a 52-week low of $104.25 and are now trading 8% above that low price at $112.16 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.