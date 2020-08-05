Look for Shares of Darden Restauran to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 3.49% Rise

Darden Restauran (NYSE:DRI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $71.75 to a high of $73.18. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $72.63 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Darden Restauran share prices have been bracketed by a low of $26.15 and a high of $128.41 and are now at $72.96, 179% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.1%.

