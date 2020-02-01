MySmarTrend
Look for Shares of Darden Restauran to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.50% Rise

Thu, 01/02/2020
By Shiri Gupta

Darden Restauran (NYSE:DRI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $109.39 to a high of $110.06. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $108.96 on volume of 642,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Darden Restauran share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $128.41 and a 52-week low of $97.91 and are now trading 13% above that low price at $110.28 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Darden Restauran. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Darden Restauran in search of a potential trend change.

