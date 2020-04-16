Look for Shares of Danaher Corp to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.25% Rise

Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $153.78 to a high of $154.90. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $152.95 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Danaher Corp and will alert subscribers who have DHR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Danaher Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $169.19 and a 52-week low of $119.60 and are now trading 31% above that low price at $156.27 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.