Look for Shares of Cytomx Therapeut to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 3.52% Sell Off

Cytomx Therapeut (NASDAQ:CTMX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $8.40 to a high of $8.87. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $8.48 on volume of 86,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Cytomx Therapeut share prices have been bracketed by a low of $5.10 and a high of $19.75 and are now at $8.50, 67% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Cytomx Therapeut on December 11th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $6.72. Since that recommendation, shares of Cytomx Therapeut have risen 31.2%. We continue to monitor CTMX for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.