Look for Shares of Cytokinetics Inc to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 2.48% Rise

Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $11.44 to a high of $11.82. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $11.73 on volume of 159,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Cytokinetics Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $14.94 and a 52-week low of $5.75 and are now trading 105% above that low price at $11.78 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

