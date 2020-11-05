Look for Shares of Cytokinetics Inc to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 21.11% Rise

Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $18.43 to a high of $19.73. Yesterday, the shares gained 21.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $16.88 on volume of 2.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Cytokinetics Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $7.76 and a high of $19.73 and are now at $19.08, 146% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.0% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

