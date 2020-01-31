Look for Shares of Cvs Health Corp to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.61% Sell Off

Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $68.84 to a high of $69.35. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $69.61 on volume of 560,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Cvs Health Corp has traded in a range of $51.77 to $77.03 and is now at $68.59, 32% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.6%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Cvs Health Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Cvs Health Corp in search of a potential trend change.