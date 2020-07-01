Look for Shares of Cvs Health Corp to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.07% Sell Off

Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $72.83 to a high of $73.64. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $73.06 on volume of 2.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cvs Health Corp have traded between a low of $51.77 and a high of $77.03 and are now at $73.07, which is 41% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

