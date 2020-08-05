Look for Shares of Cummins Inc to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 2.37% Rise

Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $158.03 to a high of $160.41. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $158.59 on volume of 343,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Cummins Inc has traded in a range of $101.03 to $186.62 and is now at $159.76, 58% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Cummins Inc on March 25th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $126.98. Since that recommendation, shares of Cummins Inc have risen 22.6%. We continue to monitor CMI for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.