Look for Shares of Cubesmart to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.29% Rise

Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $32.51 to a high of $32.96. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $32.64 on volume of 316,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cubesmart have traded between a low of $29.26 and a high of $36.32 and are now at $32.83, which is 12% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

