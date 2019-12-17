Look for Shares of Csg Systems Intl to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 2.27% Sell Off

Csg Systems Intl (NASDAQ:CSGS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $53.97 to a high of $55.93. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $54.53 on volume of 53,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Csg Systems Intl have traded between a low of $30.40 and a high of $58.69 and are now at $54.22, which is 78% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Csg Systems Intl on August 19th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $53.08. Since that recommendation, shares of Csg Systems Intl have risen 4.5%.