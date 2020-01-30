Look for Shares of Cree Inc to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 8.43% Sell Off

Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $45.55 to a high of $49.16. Yesterday, the shares fell 8.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $49.46 on volume of 3.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Cree Inc has traded in a range of $40.46 to $69.21 and is now at $46.24, 14% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

