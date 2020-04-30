Look for Shares of Coupa Software I to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 6.44% Rise

Coupa Software I (NASDAQ:COUP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $167.79 to a high of $179.28. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $172.08 on volume of 696,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Coupa Software I share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $179.28 and a 52-week low of $97.26 and are now trading 84% above that low price at $179.13 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.41% higher and 0.06% higher over the past week, respectively.

