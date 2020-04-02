Look for Shares of Coupa Software I to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 4.55% Rise

Coupa Software I (NASDAQ:COUP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $164.93 to a high of $169.45. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $166.77 on volume of 571,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Coupa Software I share prices have been bracketed by a low of $86.17 and a high of $174.27 and are now at $169.09, 96% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.3%.

