Look for Shares of Coty Inc-Cl A to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 3.85% Sell Off

Coty Inc-Cl A (NYSE:COTY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $4.76 to a high of $5.73. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $4.87 on volume of 13.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Coty Inc-Cl A has traded in a range of $3.02 to $14.03 and is now at $5.00, 66% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 8.1%.