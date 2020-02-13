Look for Shares of Coty Inc-Cl A to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 2.03% Sell Off

Coty Inc-Cl A (NYSE:COTY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $11.58 to a high of $11.74. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $11.81 on volume of 694,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Coty Inc-Cl A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Coty Inc-Cl A in search of a potential trend change.

Coty Inc-Cl A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $14.03 and a 52-week low of $8.61 and are now trading 35% above that low price at $11.62 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.