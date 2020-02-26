Look for Shares of Coty Inc-Cl A to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.34% Sell Off

Coty Inc-Cl A (NYSE:COTY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $10.27 to a high of $10.51. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $10.54 on volume of 2.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Coty Inc-Cl A have traded between a low of $8.61 and a high of $14.03 and are now at $10.22, which is 19% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.13% lower and 0.45% lower over the past week, respectively.

