MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Look for Shares of Corning Inc to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 2.78% Sell Off

Written on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 12:53pm
By Amy Schwartz

Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $18.51 to a high of $18.84. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $18.73 on volume of 2.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Corning Inc on January 30th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $27.61. Since that call, shares of Corning Inc have fallen 32.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

In the past 52 weeks, Corning Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $17.44 and a high of $35.34 and are now at $18.31, 5% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.1%.

Keywords: rebounders corning inc

Ticker(s): GLW

Contact Amy Schwartz

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.