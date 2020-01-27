Look for Shares of Corning Inc to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 2.11% Sell Off

Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $28.58 to a high of $28.91. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $29.08 on volume of 2.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Corning Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $26.75 and a high of $35.34 and are now at $28.67, 7% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

