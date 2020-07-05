Look for Shares of Corning Inc to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.83% Rise

Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $21.00 to a high of $21.28. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $21.09 on volume of 647,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Corning Inc has traded in a range of $17.44 to $34.26 and is now at $21.09, 21% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

