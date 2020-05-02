Look for Shares of Corning Inc to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.52% Rise

Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $27.84 to a high of $28.11. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $27.60 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Corning Inc have traded between a low of $26.55 and a high of $35.34 and are now at $28.00, which is 5% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

