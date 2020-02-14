Look for Shares of Corelogic Inc to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.20% Rise

Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $49.13 to a high of $49.75. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $49.31 on volume of 169,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Corelogic Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $35.62 and a high of $49.49 and are now at $49.28, 38% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.4%.

