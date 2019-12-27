Look for Shares of Cooper-Standard to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.09% Sell Off

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $32.45 to a high of $33.13. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $32.62 on volume of 52,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Cooper-Standard share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $77.77 and a 52-week low of $26.42 and are now trading 23% above that low price at $32.53 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

