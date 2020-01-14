Look for Shares of Contl Res Inc/Ok to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 2.43% Rise

Contl Res Inc/Ok (NYSE:CLR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $33.28 to a high of $34.28. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $34.14 on volume of 394,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Contl Res Inc/Ok on November 5th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $32.19. Since that recommendation, shares of Contl Res Inc/Ok have risen 3.8%. We continue to monitor CLR for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Contl Res Inc/Ok share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $52.03 and a 52-week low of $27.26 and are now trading 24% above that low price at $33.74 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.