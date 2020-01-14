MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Look for Shares of Contl Res Inc/Ok to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 2.43% Rise

Written on Tue, 01/14/2020 - 12:57pm
By James Quinn

Contl Res Inc/Ok (NYSE:CLR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $33.28 to a high of $34.28. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $34.14 on volume of 394,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Contl Res Inc/Ok on November 5th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $32.19. Since that recommendation, shares of Contl Res Inc/Ok have risen 3.8%. We continue to monitor CLR for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Contl Res Inc/Ok share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $52.03 and a 52-week low of $27.26 and are now trading 24% above that low price at $33.74 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

Keywords: rebounders contl res inc/ok

Ticker(s): CLR

Contact James Quinn

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.