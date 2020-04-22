Look for Shares of Consolidated Com to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.21% Rise
Consolidated Com (NASDAQ:CNSL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $5.73 to a high of $5.94. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $5.93 on volume of 183,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Consolidated Com have traded between a low of $3.24 and a high of $9.41 and are now at $5.84, which is 80% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.
Keywords: rebounders consolidated com
Ticker(s): CNSL