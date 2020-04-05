Look for Shares of Cons Edison Inc to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.07% Sell Off

Cons Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $76.30 to a high of $77.15. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $76.64 on volume of 649,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Cons Edison Inc has traded in a range of $62.03 to $95.10 and is now at $76.54, 23% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

