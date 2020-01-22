Look for Shares of Conocophillips to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.06% Sell Off

Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $63.21 to a high of $63.80. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $64.39 on volume of 1.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Conocophillips on November 4th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $57.89. Since that recommendation, shares of Conocophillips have risen 10.6%. We continue to monitor COP for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Conocophillips has traded in a range of $50.13 to $71.01 and is now at $63.19, 26% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.4% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.