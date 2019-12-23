Look for Shares of Conn'S Inc to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.56% Sell Off

Conn'S Inc (:CONN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $12.16 to a high of $12.61. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $12.18 on volume of 477,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Conn'S Inc have traded between a low of $12.18 and a high of $27.57 and are now at $12.52, which is 3% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Conn'S Inc on November 8th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $23.32. Since that call, shares of Conn'S Inc have fallen 46.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.