Look for Shares of Concho Resources to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 6.73% Rise

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $39.55 to a high of $44.05. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $42.24 on volume of 1.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Concho Resources share prices have been bracketed by a low of $33.13 and a high of $124.53 and are now at $42.03, 27% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Concho Resources and will alert subscribers who have CXO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.