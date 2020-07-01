Look for Shares of Conagra Brands I to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 2.63% Sell Off

Conagra Brands I (NYSE:CAG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $33.18 to a high of $33.43. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $33.52 on volume of 2.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Conagra Brands I on November 20th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $29.41. Since that recommendation, shares of Conagra Brands I have risen 14.0%. We continue to monitor CAG for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Conagra Brands I has traded in a range of $20.81 to $35.59 and is now at $32.99, 59% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.