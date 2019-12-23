Look for Shares of Community Health to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 2.82% Sell Off

Community Health (NYSE:CYH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $2.74 to a high of $2.99. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $2.91 on volume of 629,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Community Health share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $5.35 and a 52-week low of $1.79 and are now trading 60% above that low price at $2.87 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.4%.

