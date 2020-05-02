Look for Shares of Comerica Inc to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 2.53% Rise

Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $63.90 to a high of $64.81. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $64.49 on volume of 575,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Comerica Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $88.96 and a 52-week low of $58.54 and are now trading 10% above that low price at $64.49 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

