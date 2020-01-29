Look for Shares of Comcast Corp-A to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.14% Sell Off

Comcast Corp-A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $43.79 to a high of $44.26. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $43.81 on volume of 3.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Comcast Corp-A has traded in a range of $34.67 to $47.74 and is now at $43.54, 26% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Comcast Corp-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Comcast Corp-A in search of a potential trend change.