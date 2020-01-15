Look for Shares of Comcast Corp-A to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.02% Rise

Comcast Corp-A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $46.01 to a high of $46.40. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $45.87 on volume of 4.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Comcast Corp-A has traded in a range of $34.67 to $47.27 and is now at $46.33, 34% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.19% higher and 0.09% higher over the past week, respectively.

