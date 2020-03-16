Look for Shares of Colgate-Palmoliv to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 6.15% Sell Off

Colgate-Palmoliv (NYSE:CL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $62.04 to a high of $66.15. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $63.20 on volume of 2.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Colgate-Palmolivhas traded in a range of $62.04 to $77.41 and are now at $64.85. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.