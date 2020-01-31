Look for Shares of Colgate-Palmoliv to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 7.43% Rise

Colgate-Palmoliv (NYSE:CL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $73.50 to a high of $74.97. Yesterday, the shares gained 7.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $70.49 on volume of 4.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Colgate-Palmoliv share prices have been bracketed by a low of $61.60 and a high of $76.41 and are now at $74.63, 21% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.03% higher and 0.34% higher over the past week, respectively.

