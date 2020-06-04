Look for Shares of Colgate-Palmoliv to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 3.24% Rise

Colgate-Palmoliv (NYSE:CL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $69.13 to a high of $70.09. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $68.69 on volume of 1.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Colgate-Palmoliv. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Colgate-Palmoliv in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, Colgate-Palmoliv share prices have been bracketed by a low of $58.49 and a high of $77.41 and are now at $69.60, 19% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.22% lower and 0.57% lower over the past week, respectively.