Look for Shares of Cohu Inc to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 5.68% Sell Off

Cohu Inc (NASDAQ:COHU) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $21.00 to a high of $24.68. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $22.96 on volume of 317,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Cohu Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $26.43 and a 52-week low of $11.37 and are now trading 115% above that low price at $24.43 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.9% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.0%.

