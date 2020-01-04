Look for Shares of Cognizant Tech-A to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 6.35% Sell Off

Cognizant Tech-A (NASDAQ:CTSH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $43.50 to a high of $45.08. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $46.28 on volume of 2.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Cognizant Tech-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $74.85 and a 52-week low of $40.01 and are now trading 9% above that low price at $43.65 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Cognizant Tech-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Cognizant Tech-A in search of a potential trend change.