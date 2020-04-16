Look for Shares of Cognizant Tech-A to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 2.27% Sell Off

Cognizant Tech-A (NASDAQ:CTSH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $51.31 to a high of $52.89. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $52.05 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Cognizant Tech-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $74.58 and a 52-week low of $40.01 and are now trading 28% above that low price at $51.27 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

