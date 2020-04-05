Look for Shares of Cognizant Tech-A to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.31% Sell Off

Cognizant Tech-A (NASDAQ:CTSH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $55.13 to a high of $55.91. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $56.11 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cognizant Tech-A have traded between a low of $40.01 and a high of $73.38 and are now at $55.76, which is 39% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

