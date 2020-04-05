Look for Shares of Coca-Cola Co/The to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.56% Sell Off

Coca-Cola Co/The (NYSE:KO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $45.01 to a high of $45.48. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $45.21 on volume of 6.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Coca-Cola Co/The share prices have been bracketed by a low of $36.27 and a high of $60.13 and are now at $44.81, 24% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Coca-Cola Co/The and will alert subscribers who have KO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.